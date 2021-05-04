Police: Owasco man intoxicated over twice legal limit had children in truck

An Owasco man accused of driving while intoxicated Saturday night is facing a felony charge because he had two children in his vehicle, New York State Police said.

A trooper heading north around 11 p.m. on Swamp Road in Sennett encountered Michael R. Sierzenga, 28, heading south in a pick-up truck in the center of the road and failing to turn off his high beams, police said. The trooper had to slow down and merge into the road's east shoulder in order to avoid a collision.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, police said, and Sierzenga pulled into a nearby driveway, got out of the vehicle and started walking toward that driveway's house. The officer told Sierzenga to get back into the vehicle, and he complied. One adult and two children were passengers in the truck.

Sierzenga failed different standard sobriety tests, and expressed regret for his actions, police said. He later said the nearby house he was walking toward was not his and he didn't know who it belonged to.

Police said they determined Sierzenga had a blood alcohol content level over twice the legal limit of 0.08 of 1%.