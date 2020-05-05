Police: Port Byron woman with child passenger was under the influence of drugs before crash

A Port Byron woman with an unrestrained 5-year-old in her vehicle was under the influence of drugs when she crashed in Throop, police said.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that Ashley M. Gotham, 29, was driving a 2006 Toyota minivan southbound on State Street Road at about 9:25 p.m. Monday when she veered off the road into a ditch.
A 5-year-old was in the backseat without a proper safety restraint, police said, but neither Gotham nor the child were injured. Police said that Gotham does not have a valid driver's license.
Gotham was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child first-offense, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. She was held for arraignment at Cayuga County's centralized arraignment court.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Auburn Police Department and the New York State Police.
