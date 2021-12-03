Police: Rochester man charged in burglaries in Auburn, three other counties

Following a four-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, a Rochester man allegedly connected to burglaries in Auburn and three other upstate New York municipalities has been arrested.

On Nov. 17, the Auburn Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the DeWitt Police Department executed a search warrant at 244 Dewey Ave. in Rochester, according to a Friday news release from the APD.

The warrant was related to a multi-agency investigation into burglaries that included two reported at Monro Muffler and Mavis Discount Tire in Auburn on July 29 and July 30.

APD said the search resulted in the arrest of Charles John Collins, 37, by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Collins is currently in the Ontario sheriff's office's custody. For the Auburn investigation, he is facing charges of two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, along with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, which are misdemeanors. The charges are included in an arrest warrant out of Auburn City Court.

Those with additional information on the case are asked to call the APD at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231 or email natkins@auburny.gov. Callers can be anonymous.

