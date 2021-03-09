Police say Auburn prison guard falsified medical absences

An Auburn corrections officer has been charged with submitting false medical records to account for taking time off from work.

New York State Police in Auburn on Tuesday arrested Kevin D. Brown, 26, of Auburn, on one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.

According to a news release, an investigation determined that Brown, who is employed as a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, falsified medical documentation that he submitted to the facility for absences from work.

Following his arrest, Brown was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Auburn City Court on March 29.

State police said that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations assisted with the investigation.

