 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say Auburn prison guard falsified medical absences
top story
AUBURN

Police say Auburn prison guard falsified medical absences

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Correctional Facility.JPG (copy)

Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn, New York. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An Auburn corrections officer has been charged with submitting false medical records to account for taking time off from work.

New York State Police in Auburn on Tuesday arrested Kevin D. Brown, 26, of Auburn, on one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release, an investigation determined that Brown, who is employed as a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, falsified medical documentation that he submitted to the facility for absences from work.

Following his arrest, Brown was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Auburn City Court on March 29.

State police said that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations assisted with the investigation.

0
4
2
0
3

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News