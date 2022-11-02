Police say men had gun, drugs in car blocking Cayuga County roadway

Two men were arrested after a traffic complaint led to the discover of a gun and drugs in their vehicle, police said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that Donnie R. Birdline, 21, of 1845 Route 51, Illion, and Reginald A. Abrams, 35, 748 North Alvord St., Syracuse, were arrested Oct. 29 after members of the sheriff's office responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the road and blocking traffic in Fleming.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area of Number One and Ridge roads in Fleming at around 1:30 a.m. to check on the occupants of the vehicle and that during the investigation, Birdline, the apparent driver, was determined to be in possession of an unregistered handgun reported stolen in Florida. A quantity of cocaine and other drugs were found in a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Birdline was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; possession of dangerous substances, a violation of a local law; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. The sheriff's office said Birdline was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Court at the Cayuga County Jail and ordered held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Abrams was charged with second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of dangerous substances, a violation of a local law. He released with appearance tickets. The New York State Police also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Harkness at (315) 294-8143 or leave tips at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.