Police say suspect kept going on four flat tires in Cayuga County chase

A Cayuga County man with a history of fleeing from police was involved in a chase Wednesday that ended only after all four of his tires were flattened and a police K9 chased him down as he tried to run away, police said.

The Auburn Police Department said that the incident — which eventually involved three police agencies — began at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday with a report of a domestic incident near the Kwik Fill at 302 Genesee St.

As Auburn police officers were interviewing the victim of the domestic incident, police said the suspect, Justin T. Jones, drove by the officers and the victim.

New York State Police troopers who were in the area at the time of the original dispatch of the domestic incident saw Jones driving a black Chevrolet Blazer and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said, but Jones refused to comply and troopers and APD officers chased him outside the city of Auburn.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies twice placed spike strips in the road, each time deflating one side of the truck's tires, police said, but Jones continued operating the vehicle with all four tires deflated.