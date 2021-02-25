Police say suspect kept going on four flat tires in Cayuga County chase

A Cayuga County man with a history of fleeing from police was involved in a chase Wednesday that ended only after all four of his tires were flattened and a police K9 chased him down as he tried to run away, police said.
The Auburn Police Department said that the incident — which eventually involved three police agencies — began at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday with a report of a domestic incident near the Kwik Fill at 302 Genesee St.
As Auburn police officers were interviewing the victim of the domestic incident, police said the suspect, Justin T. Jones, drove by the officers and the victim.
New York State Police troopers who were in the area at the time of the original dispatch of the domestic incident saw Jones driving a black Chevrolet Blazer and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police said, but Jones refused to comply and troopers and APD officers chased him outside the city of Auburn.
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies twice placed spike strips in the road, each time deflating one side of the truck's tires, police said, but Jones continued operating the vehicle with all four tires deflated.
The chase eventually came to an end when Jones crashed into a ditch on Route 34B, got out of the truck and tried to run away. Police said Jones was then apprehended by a state police K9 and his partner.
Jones was taken to Auburn Community Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained from the K9 apprehension, police said.
Jones, 35, of 1392 Levanna Road, Ledyard, was charged with third-degree attempted robbery and first-degree criminal contempt, both class E felonies; and misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned virtually in Auburn City Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond.
Wednesday's incident was far from Jones' first run-in with police.
A warrant was issued for Jones after an incident March 10, 2020 that police said began with a traffic stop in Auburn and turned into a chase that ended on Great Gully Road in the town of Springport, where Jones’ vehicle rolled over and he escaped on foot.
On March 18, 2020, Jones was being investigated by the Auburn Police Department for a domestic incident when members of the sheriff’s office spotted him and his vehicle at the McDonald's on Grant Avenue. Police said Jones drove off through adjoining businesses and was again able to elude being taken into custody.
On May 8, 2020, Jones was accused of scuffling with an officer and briefly escaping on foot before being taken into custody in Sennett.
Police at that time said that a sheriff's office deputy saw Jones near the Tractor Supply Company Store on Grant Avenue Road and, knowing that he was wanted, confronted him and advised him that he was under arrest. Police said that a struggle ensued and Jones broke free and ran across the parking before other officers were able to take him into custody. He was charged with resisting arrest and held on a state parole detainer, police said at the time.