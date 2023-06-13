Two Syracuse men are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing multiple credit cards from a purse last month and using them to buy gift cards, the Elbridge station of the New York State Police said.

A purse containing credits cards, cash and multiple personal belongings was reported stolen from a car on Kingston Road in the village of Elbridge May 24, state police said. It was later determined Jack Lay, 25, and Hser Ku Htoo, 19, went to a Target retail store in Fairmount and a Walmart in east Syracuse and bought multiple $100 Visa gift cards that same day.

Lay, who was arrested June 3, and Htoo, who was arrested Monday, were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.