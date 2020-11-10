Police search for parolee who escaped state custody in Seneca County

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who escaped from state parole custody Monday in Seneca County.

Kevin Witt, 29, was incarcerated at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County, serving a parole supervision sentence after being convicted earlier this year for second-degree criminal mischief in Oneida County.

New York State Police issued a press release late Monday saying that Witt was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday while on a work assignment outside Willard's secure area.

Witt is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build.

State police asked that anyone with information to contact them at (585) 398-4100, or by dialing 911.

The drug treatment campus is located in the hamlet of Willard, which is part of the town of Romulus. It hosts a state program that provides eligible convicts with drug addiction treatment and education in lieu of longer sentences in state prisons.

