Police search for parolee who escaped state custody in Seneca County

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who escaped from state parole custody Monday in Seneca County.

Kevin Witt, 29, was incarcerated at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County, serving a parole supervision sentence after being convicted earlier this year for second-degree criminal mischief in Oneida County.

New York State Police issued a press release late Monday saying that Witt was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday while on a work assignment outside Willard's secure area.

Witt is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build.

State police asked that anyone with information to contact them at (585) 398-4100, or by dialing 911.

The drug treatment campus is located in the hamlet of Willard, which is part of the town of Romulus. It hosts a state program that provides eligible convicts with drug addiction treatment and education in lieu of longer sentences in state prisons.

"Investigators are asking citizens who reside or own property near the Willard Drug Treatment Campus to check seasonal camps and cabins, report any stolen boats or vehicles, and examine trail cameras for any video of Witt," state police wrote in a Tuesday afternoon update to a press release.

