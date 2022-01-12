Police search for suspect in reported Auburn bank robbery

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect in a reported bank robbery on the west side of Auburn.

The robbery was reported at the KeyBank branch at 355 Genesee St. in Auburn at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cayuga County 911 dispatch center.

Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office responded and were still searching for a suspect as of about 12:40 p.m. The suspect fled from the bank area on foot but was later seen in a white Ford Escape heading west on Genesee Street Road in Aurelius, according to emergency radio reports.

Additional information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.

