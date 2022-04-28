Police searching for paroled sex offender on run in Cayuga County

Authorities are looking for a twice-convicted sex offender last seen running into a wooded area in the town of Moravia.

New York State Police reported that troopers and state parole officers are searching for Keith A. Hilliard, 43, who is wanted for absconding parole.

He is described as being about 170 pounds, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Hilliard, with an address at the time of of 4258 Route 38A, Moravia, was sentenced July 11, 2017, in Cayuga County Court to three years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for having sex with a 13-year-old girl; violating his status as a registered sex offender by failing to disclose a Facebook account; and assaulting another inmate while being held in the Cayuga County Jail.

He had been arrested in November 2016 after the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office received a child sex abuse complaint in the town of Summerhill, and deputies learned that he was a level 2 sex offender at the time and also had a social media account that he did not report to authorities.

He was on the sex offender registry for a June 2003 conviction of third-degree rape for having sex with another 13-year-old girl. Hilliard, 24 at the time, was sentenced to one year in the county jail.

Following his most recent conviction, Hilliard's sex offender status was escalated to Level 3, the highest risk for re-offending, and he was sent to prison. He was released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility under parole supervision on Jan. 13 with a maximum post-release supervision expiration of Dec. 1, 2029.

Sex offender pleads guilty to having sex with 13-year-old in Cayuga County AUBURN — A local sex offender has admitted to having oral sex with a 13-year-old girl in Cayuga County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1