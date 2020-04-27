Police seek suspect who robbed Auburn Walmart for jewelry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn police are looking for an unidentified man who used physical force to steal jewelry at the Walmart store on Grant Avenue Sunday evening.

Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony reported that a white, male suspect wearing a face mask committed the robbery just before 8 p.m.

There was a "minor struggle" as the suspect took the jewelry out of the employee's possession and fled through the back of the store, Anthony said. The suspect had shoulder-length hair and wore a burgundy hat and sweatshirt.

APD is seeking the public's assistance and anyone with information about the incident can contact Det. Meagan Kalet at (315) 253-3231.

