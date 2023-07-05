The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said two suspects in recent incidents in the northern part of the county made efforts to avoid being found, and one physically resisted being taken into custody.

According to a Wednesday news release, deputies responded to 14471 Fair Haven Road in Sterling on June 28 after a female called 911 to report that she had been attacked by an ex-boyfriend. The female sustained minor injuries, police said, but it was uncertain whether they were from this occurrence or an incident earlier in the day.

The suspect was alleged to have damaged property inside the residence and then use a broken coffee pot to threaten physical harm to the victim. Both the male and female reside in the same residence along with other people, police said.

Trevor D. Anthony, 29, was identified as the suspect and deputies determined that criminal charges were applicable, but other occupants of the residence were not cooperative with deputies in locating Anthony.

Attempts to locate Anthony were unsuccessful, so deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest and while monitoring the residence on the morning of June 29 were able to confirm that Anthony was in the home.

The sheriff's office said that as deputies approached the residence, Anthony retreated inside and was found hiding in a closet. He then physically resisted but was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office for processing. He was charged with third-degree menacing and resisting arrest and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Sterling Town Court at 4:30 p.m. July 12.

In a separate case, the sheriff's office said that deputies responded on July 5 to 14828 Lake Street Extension in Fair Haven, where a woman reported ongoing issues with occupants of the residence and said that when she tried to call 911 had her phone taken away by a male who prevented her from speaking with an emergency dispatcher.

Other individuals on scene were not cooperative with identifying the male or providing other assistance, the sheriff's office said, but deputies identified John R. Mulcahy, 36, as the suspect and learned that Mulcahy has outstanding warrants from other agencies. Further reports by individuals at the scene indicated that Mulcahy had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said that Mulcahy was found a short time later hiding in a shed on the property and provided deputies with a false name and pedigree information.

After deputies were able to confirm his identity, Mulcahy was charged with false impersonation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned remanded to the Cayuga County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Sterling Town Court at 4:30 p.m. July 12.