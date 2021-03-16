 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police to crack down on impaired driving for St. Patrick's Day weekend
top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Police to crack down on impaired driving for St. Patrick's Day weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Sobriety checkpoint
Deposit Photos

Law enforcement agencies across the state will be cracking down on impaired driving through St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that both local and state police will be increasing patrols through Sunday, March 21, according to a news release. It is meant to reduce alcohol and drug-related crashes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"As New Yorkers celebrate St. Patrick's Day, I urge them to do so safely and responsibly," Cuomo said in a statement. "There is zero tolerance for impaired driving in New York. It is grossly reckless on the part of the driver, and it puts all those on the road in danger. Impaired drivers will be caught and held accountable, so plan for a safe ride home."

The state holds traffic campaigns for various holidays and events throughout the year. For the 2020 St. Patrick's Day crackdown, the news release said, law enforcement across New York issued a total of 77,444 tickets for vehicle and traffic violations, including 1,944 driving while intoxicated arrests. 

The recent 2021 enforcement for Super Bowl weekend, held February 5-8, resulted in 26,127 tickets being given out throughout the state, and 846 arrests for DWI.

"Through education and enforcement, the New York State Police work to keep impaired drivers off the road and prevent tragedies. During this campaign, we remind people of the dangers of driving impaired," Kevin P. Bruen, acting state police superintendent, said in the news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: South Street reconstruction project tree removal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News