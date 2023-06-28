The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person in relation to a recent larceny.
In a post Tuesday from the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the office said it needs help identifying a subject in some security video images relative to a larceny that happened in the town of Sennett June 27. The post does not specify where the larceny occurred, but the images show the person in a location that appears to have a large amount of wine bottles.
Those who know the subject or have information that could aid in the investigation are asked to call Deputy Jerry Field at (315) 294-8134. People can also send anonymous tips to cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.
