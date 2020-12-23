Police: Vehicle in Throop crash had fled from Auburn police

A vehicle that crashed in Throop this week had earlier fled from Auburn police.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued an update on Wednesday about its investigation into a one-car crash from early Monday in which three people had to be taken to area hospitals.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, at approximately 2:15 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Lewis Road in the town of Throop.

A 2005 Honda Element, occupied by three individuals, was northbound on Lewis Road when it failed to stop at the intersection of Turnpike Road, struck a guard rail and came to rest off the roadway. All three occupants were injured and transported to University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Before the crash the Auburn Police Department had attempted to stop this vehicle for a vehicle and traffic infraction. The driver did not stop and left the city northbound on North Division Street Road shortly before the accident.