Police: Victim lured to Moravia was assaulted, robbed

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that three suspects have been located in a robbery case from April.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia April 11, police said, and determined that a person who had been lured to the location was physically assaulted and had property stolen from him.

Over the course of the investigation, three suspects were developed. They included Trent Goodrich, 21, and Brittany Ludwig, 32, both of Wadsworth Road, Wolcott, and an unnamed juvenile male.

According to a news release, the juvenile was arrested on May 6, appeared in the Youth Part Court of Cayuga County and was released.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office later obtained arrest warrants for Ludwig and Goodrich, police said, and on May 7, the sheriff’s office was contacted by law enforcement in Georgia who advised that they had arrested Goodrich on unrelated charges and had him in their custody. He will be extradited back to Cayuga County to face charges at a later time.

Ludwig was taken into custody by New York State Police in Wayne County following an unrelated investigation there on May 11. She was later turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged and processed on the warrant and appeared in the CAP Court where she was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

Ludwig was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree computer tampering, all of which are felonies.

Pending charges against Goodrich are the same as Ludwig's plus an additional felony charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police, the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545. Tips may be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

