Police: Weedsport burglars caught running from crime scene

Three people were arrested in Weedsport after police said they were caught fleeing the scene of a burglary in progress.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said that sheriff's office patrol units and state troopers responded to calls Monday afternoon about suspicious activity in the area of the former Old Erie Restaurant on North Seneca Street in Weedsport and found several people running away.

Two suspects were quickly taken into custody and a third was identified and located later.

The sheriff's office said that Robert A. Hawkey, 18, of 2309 Mills Road, Weedsport, was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny and Jason L. Kirby, 19, of 2797 Earl St., Weedsport, was charged with third-degree burglary.

They were processed and held at the Cayuga County Jail for centralized arraignment and were released after that court proceeding.

The sheriff's office said that a third suspect is 16 years old was charged as an adolescent offender and arraigned by Cayuga County Court, Youth Part and released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-1610 or call the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office. Tips may be left at cayugasheriff.com.

