Police: Weedsport man charged after crashing into Auburn home

A Weedsport man was charged Tuesday with three misdemeanors for driving into a Cottage Street home.

Edward Babiarz, 29, was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly driving into a power pole, snapping it and then crashing into a home at 106-108 Cottage St. in Auburn.

Auburn Police Lt. James Slayton said Babiarz was driving an SUV westbound on Cottage Street Tuesday afternoon when he crossed into oncoming traffic and drove into the telephone pole outside of 100-102 Cottage St., causing a line to come down.

Babiarz then allegedly drove into the porch and front of the nearby residence before driving away from the scene. He was apprehended about 10 minutes later.

Auburn police issued Babiarz traffic tickets for moving from a lane unsafely and fleeing the scene of property damage, while state police charged him with three misdemeanors: operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and reckless driving.

Babiarz was issued an appearance ticket, according to state police arrest records. Slayton said the suspect was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, but no information about his injuries was immediately available.

