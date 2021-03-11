Port Byron man pointed loaded gun in road rage incident, police say

State police said a Port Byron man pointed a loaded gun at a truck driver on the state Thruway.

Police received a complaint Tuesday afternoon from a truck driver who said that a man driving a silver Toyota Prius pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him while traveling on the Thruway at the I-690 interchange in the town of Van Buren.

In a news release, police said that troopers located and stopped the Toyota on the Thruway at exit 40 in Weedsport and that after interviewing the driver, Peter M. Wyckoff, 67, determined that he displayed a Glock 43 9mm handgun, which was loaded with 6 rounds, during a road rage incident with the tractor trailer driver.

Wyckoff was taken into custody and processed at the state police barracks in Syracuse. He was subsequently charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket.

He was ordered to appear in town of Van Buren Court on Monday, March 15. Police said that Wyckoff has a valid pistol permit allowing him to legally possess the gun.

