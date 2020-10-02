Proposal would curb mandatory court fees for poor defendants

But the legislation would require courts to both figure out whether someone can afford a fine and set up payment plans. And it would repeal state law that allows courts to imprison individuals who fail to pay a fine or restitution.

Judge Jonah Triebwasser, president of the New York State Magistrates Association, representing over 2,600 town and village justices outside of New York City, said judges do allow people who can't afford fees to make partial payments until the amount is paid off. And he said he's not aware of any judge in New York who's ever sent someone to jail just for failing to pay a court fee or fine.

Triebwasser said he personally opposes mandatory surcharges, which he said turn judges into "tax collectors," but he said it could be difficult for the part-time justices who work in smaller towns and rural areas to figure out whether someone can afford fines and fees.

"Am I supposed to go through their financial records, their tax returns?" he said. "I'm a part-time judge. I don't have time to do that. Do I take their word for it?"

"A lot of my members I think find the surcharges very excessive," he said. He noted that surcharges can range from $63 for a broken lightbulb, to $93 for speeding tickets, to several hundreds of dollars in some cases.