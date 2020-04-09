Public safety leaders update Cayuga County committee on coronavirus plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public safety leaders and personnel are continuing to adjust to coronavirus precautions, balancing everyday duties while implementing remote work.

Leaders of the sheriff's office, probation department and district attorney's office reported to the Cayuga County Legislature’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee Wednesday evening how their staff and offices are taking precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus and continue to operate remotely.

The Legislature and its committees have been holding their meetings over videoconference to practice social distancing, so the department heads submitted written updates that were included in the full text of the committee’s April agenda.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has nine employees working from home on voluntary quarantine. Those employees had immediate contact with the department member who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering, Sheriff Brian Schenck said in his update.

An "isolation pod" was also set up in case the facility has to isolate incarcerated people who contract COVID-19. "Additional food and supplies is on hand should the need arise to lock down the facility," Schenck said.