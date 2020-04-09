Public safety leaders update Cayuga County committee on coronavirus plans

Public safety leaders and personnel are continuing to adjust to coronavirus precautions, balancing everyday duties while implementing remote work.
Leaders of the sheriff's office, probation department and district attorney's office reported to the Cayuga County Legislature’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee Wednesday evening how their staff and offices are taking precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus and continue to operate remotely.
The Legislature and its committees have been holding their meetings over videoconference to practice social distancing, so the department heads submitted written updates that were included in the full text of the committee’s April agenda.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has nine employees working from home on voluntary quarantine. Those employees had immediate contact with the department member who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering, Sheriff Brian Schenck said in his update.
An "isolation pod" was also set up in case the facility has to isolate incarcerated people who contract COVID-19. "Additional food and supplies is on hand should the need arise to lock down the facility," Schenck said.
Schenck also told legislators that the use of the newly created Centralized Arraignment Part court, a system where defendants are arraigned at the jail during the criminal court’s off hours, has slowed down significantly since the pandemic-related state mandates restricting travel have taken place.
Lloyd Hoskins, head of assigned legal counsel services for the county, said there have been between 15 to 20 arraignments since April 1 and most are for criminal contempt charges related to alleged restraint order violations.
In his update, District Attorney Jon Budelmann said the office’s two senior assistant district attorneys, Heather DeStefano and Diane Adsit, are working remotely — along with two ADAs. Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina, along with clerical staff, are still operating out of the office until they get access to laptops.
Budelmann's office, along with the probation department, is preparing for a large uptick in their workload when criminal court opens again.
Probation Director Jay DeWispleaere said during the committee meeting he expects his department's overtime budget will be impacted when the courts reopen and his department will be tasked with completing pre-sentence investigations.
While most of the probation staff is working remotely, officers are still supervising their caseloads in the community, according to DeWispleaere’s update. The department's vehicles are equipped with first aid kits with masks, gloves and disinfectant.
Thirteen of the department's 16 staff members work out of the office while one supervisor, senior probation officer and clerical staff member are in the office at a time.
"At this point, staff understandably are stressed. Some more than others. Working remotely is new for most of our people,” but they’ve been able to stay productive, DeWispleaere said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.