Rapist who removed monitoring device in Skaneateles released from state prison

A convicted rapist and kidnapper who removed a parole monitoring device in Skaneateles two years ago, creating a massive law enforcement manhunt, has been released from state prison.
Christopher Block, 63, was released on parole Monday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was released as scheduled per the two-year sentence he received in a parole violation proceeding for absconding in 2019.
That summer, Block removed an parole ankle monitoring bracelet in Skaneateles, prompting various law enforcement agencies to search for him. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said at the time that the state parole office asked for help finding Block on the night of July 10 of that year. He was captured two days later after being discovered at the Skaneateles Country Club. A month later, he pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his prior release during a parole revocation hearing and began his new sentence.
Block was released from prison in December 2018 on parole after serving a sentence of 25 to 50 years following a 1984 conviction on forcible rape and kidnapping in Syracuse. DOCCS records said Block's past convictions include two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree burglary.
Block was previously denied parole before he was conditionally released by statute in May 2017. He was back in prison by November 2017 for an unspecified violation of his conditional parole and was ordered to stay in prison until his December 2018 release.