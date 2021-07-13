Rapist who removed monitoring device in Skaneateles released from state prison

Christopher Block, 63, was released on parole Monday, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was released as scheduled per the two-year sentence he received in a parole violation proceeding for absconding in 2019.

That summer, Block removed an parole ankle monitoring bracelet in Skaneateles, prompting various law enforcement agencies to search for him. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said at the time that the state parole office asked for help finding Block on the night of July 10 of that year. He was captured two days later after being discovered at the Skaneateles Country Club. A month later, he pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his prior release during a parole revocation hearing and began his new sentence.