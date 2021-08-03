Red Creek man who tried to rob bank and refused to leave jail cell sentenced to prison

AUBURN — A Red Creek man who tried to rob a Cato bank in 2019 and refused to leave his jail cell to be sentenced earlier this year was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Jason Ingleston, 43, with a last reported address of 6031 Manley Drive, was sentenced by Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court Tuesday. Fandrich sentenced Ingleston to 13 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the burglary offense and two to four years in state prison for the robbery charge, set to be held consecutively.

Ingleston, wearing a motorcycle helmet, walked into the Cato branch of Community Bank in October 2019 with a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun. After the teller refused, he fled the area and later burglarized a residence on Veley Road in Ira, state police said. Following a large police response, he was captured after the reported burglary.