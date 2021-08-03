Red Creek man who tried to rob bank and refused to leave jail cell sentenced to prison

AUBURN — A Red Creek man who tried to rob a Cato bank in 2019 and refused to leave his jail cell to be sentenced earlier this year was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Jason Ingleston, 43, with a last reported address of 6031 Manley Drive, was sentenced by Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court Tuesday. Fandrich sentenced Ingleston to 13 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the burglary offense and two to four years in state prison for the robbery charge, set to be held consecutively.
Ingleston, wearing a motorcycle helmet, walked into the Cato branch of Community Bank in October 2019 with a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun. After the teller refused, he fled the area and later burglarized a residence on Veley Road in Ira, state police said. Following a large police response, he was captured after the reported burglary.
He was convicted by a jury in April 2021 of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree attempted robbery, a class E felony, and was acquitted on a misdemeanor petit larceny charge. Ingleston was originally set to be sentenced virtually before Fandrich in June, but that was postponed after Ingleston refused to leave his Cayuga County Jail cell. Fandrich said at the time that he planned to issue an order directing the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to use force if necessary to bring Ingleston for an in-person sentencing at the courthouse.
On Tuesday, Rome Canzano, Ingleston's attorney, filed a motion on his client's behalf for the case to be dismissed, a stay of sentence and for the jury's verdict to be set aside. After Canzano and Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina argued their respective points regarding the facts of the case to Fandrich, the judge opted to deny the motion and proceed with sentencing.
Valdina said the most frustrating part of dealing with Ingleston was his "constantly playing the victim," arguing that the actual victims were the bank teller Ingleston gave the note to and the people whose residence he burglarized, among others.
Speaking on his own behalf, Ingleston argued against facts presented at the trial, claimed evidence had been fabricated and maintained his innocence.
"I was robbed and forced to do everything I did that day," he said.
