Repeat Cayuga County sex offender faces new prison sentence after guilty plea

A repeat high-level sex offender admitted Thursday to failing to personally verify his address with law enforcement.
Roger Kulakowski, 67, who was twice previously convicted of sex crimes against children and also was sent back to prison once on a parole violation, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for a virtual proceeding. Kulakowski faced two counts of failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender, a class E felony. He was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in January, after he was arraigned.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said she and Ben Susman, Kulakowski's attorney, agreed to allow Kulakowski to plea to one of the two counts in full satisfaction of the charges, with a prison sentence of one to three years.
Susman noted Kulakowski had "some severe health concerns" but added that "as long as he's getting the care that he needs, then he's all set."
Leone said it was alleged that on Oct. 19, Kulakowski knowingly failed to personally verify his address with local law enforcement after he was released from prison on a previous parole violation in April 2020.
Kulakowsk said "he was so involved in working on my sister's property, I completely forgot to call in."
"Whether you forgot or did it intentionally, you knew that it was against the law to not register, correct?" Leone asked.
Kulakowski said yes. DeStefano asked if he knew he had to personally appear at the sheriff's office and that that he needed to do that every 90 days, to which he said yes.
Leone said he was going to order a pre-sentence investigation report. Leone said if there is something in that report that stops him from carrying out the agreed-upon sentence in good conscience, which means Leone would give him more time, Leone would give Kulakowski and Susman an opportunity to withdraw his plea.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann asked that Kulakowski continue to be remanded to the jail pending sentencing, which Leone agreed to. Kulakowski's sentencing is scheduled for June 10.
In 1985, Kulakowski was convicted by a Cayuga County jury for sodomizing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but was released from prison after about eight years. He was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.
After his first release, he won a high-profile custody battle for his daughter and her half-sister, with Judge Peter Corning ruling against the maternal grandparents, despite Kulakowski's criminal history.
Then in 2014, Kulakowski pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony, for sexually abusing two girls over several years. He was sentenced to five years in prison, instead of the life sentence he originally faced, as part of a plea bargain.
Leone and Budelmann both said at the time that they felt the sentence was too light, but accepted it to spare the victims from a public trial and to keep Kulakowski incarcerated for at least some time.
