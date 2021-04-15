Repeat Cayuga County sex offender faces new prison sentence after guilty plea

Kulakowsk said "he was so involved in working on my sister's property, I completely forgot to call in."

"Whether you forgot or did it intentionally, you knew that it was against the law to not register, correct?" Leone asked.

Kulakowski said yes. DeStefano asked if he knew he had to personally appear at the sheriff's office and that that he needed to do that every 90 days, to which he said yes.

Leone said he was going to order a pre-sentence investigation report. Leone said if there is something in that report that stops him from carrying out the agreed-upon sentence in good conscience, which means Leone would give him more time, Leone would give Kulakowski and Susman an opportunity to withdraw his plea.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann asked that Kulakowski continue to be remanded to the jail pending sentencing, which Leone agreed to. Kulakowski's sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

In 1985, Kulakowski was convicted by a Cayuga County jury for sodomizing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but was released from prison after about eight years. He was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.