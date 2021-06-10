Repeat Cayuga County sex offender sentenced to state prison

Ben Susman, Kulakowski's attorney, said that when Kulakowski failed to report the first time last year he showed up at the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so "he was confused about that."

"He did not deny missing the reporting requirement the second time, and that's the plea that he made and he took responsibility for that, judge, so I do ask that the agreed-upon sentence be imposed," Susman said.

When Leone asked Kulakowski if there was anything he wanted to say, he noted that he had previously pleaded guilty.

"Yes, I did miss a phone call. I just was busy working on my sister's house, I got so involved in working on it that it slipped my mind, sir," Kulakowski said.

Leone said that while he felt Kulakowski was minimizing his actions, "he did take responsibility," sentencing him to the agreed one to three years.

Kulakowski was convicted by a Cayuga County jury in 1985 for sodomizing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but was released from prison after about eight years. He was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.