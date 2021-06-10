Repeat Cayuga County sex offender sentenced to state prison

A repeat high-level sex offender is getting one to three years in state prison for failing to provide his address to law enforcement while on parole.
Roger Kulakowski, 67, who was twice previously convicted of sex crimes against children and was sent back to prison once due to a parole violation, was in Cayuga Court Court virtually Thursday in front of Judge Thomas Leone.
Kulakowski pleaded guilty in April to one count of failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender, a class E felony, as a part of previously agreed-upon sentence of one to three years, satisfying another count of the same charge. Leone said in April it was alleged that on Oct. 19, Kulakowski knowingly failed to verify his address after he was released from prison on a previous parole violation in April 2020.
Kulakowski was in Cayuga County Jail for his sentencing Thursday. Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano argued that Kulakowski minimized his actions during his pre-sentence investigation, "blaming COVID and also blaming some, I guess, early onset dementia." She noted that he admitted that "he knew he was supposed to notify (law enforcement) and then he didn't do that." De Stefano asked that Kulakowski's sentence go beyond the previously agreed deal of one to three years.
Ben Susman, Kulakowski's attorney, said that when Kulakowski failed to report the first time last year he showed up at the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so "he was confused about that."
"He did not deny missing the reporting requirement the second time, and that's the plea that he made and he took responsibility for that, judge, so I do ask that the agreed-upon sentence be imposed," Susman said.
When Leone asked Kulakowski if there was anything he wanted to say, he noted that he had previously pleaded guilty.
"Yes, I did miss a phone call. I just was busy working on my sister's house, I got so involved in working on it that it slipped my mind, sir," Kulakowski said.
Leone said that while he felt Kulakowski was minimizing his actions, "he did take responsibility," sentencing him to the agreed one to three years.
Kulakowski was convicted by a Cayuga County jury in 1985 for sodomizing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but was released from prison after about eight years. He was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.
After the first time he was released, he won a high-profile custody battle for his daughter and her half-sister, with Judge Peter Corning ruling against the maternal grandparents, despite Kulakowski's criminal history.
Then in 2014, Kulakowski pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony, for sexually abusing two girls over several years. As a part of a plea bargain, he was sentenced to five years in prison, instead of the life sentence he originally faced.
Leone and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann both said at the time that they felt the sentence was too light, but accepted it to spare the victims from a public trial and to keep Kulakowski incarcerated for at least some time.
In other news
• A man was sentenced on a felony charge Thursday.
Christopher Francis, 34, of 2555 Route 41A, Sempronius, pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree criminal contempt as a part of a previously agreed-upon sentence of two to four years in prison.
Francis admitted Thursday to having a prior felony. De Stefano asked Thursday that the sentence be imposed. Francis, speaking remotely from the Cayuga County Jail, apologized for his actions. Leone ultimately gave Francis the agreed-upon sentence.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.