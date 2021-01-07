Repeat sex offender remanded to jail after Cayuga County arraignment

A repeat sex offender was remanded to jail Thursday after being arraigned on charges of failing to notify the state of his address change within the allotted time.

Roger Kulakowski, 67, was arraigned and remanded by Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone during a virtual proceeding. Kulakowski, who has twice previously been convicted of sex crimes and been sent back to prison on a parole violation, faces charges of failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender and failure to personally verify address 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender, both class E felonies.

Kulakowski was arrested by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office in October. Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said at the time that Kulakowski didn't tell the state about his address at 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett. Kulakowski moved into that residence after he was released from state prison on an April 2019 parole violation.

Ben Susman, Kulakowski's attorney, waived further reading and entered a not guilty plea on both counts. Kulakowski's next day in court is March 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}