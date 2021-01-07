Repeat sex offender remanded to jail after Cayuga County arraignment

A repeat sex offender was remanded to jail Thursday after being arraigned on charges of failing to notify the state of his address change within the allotted time.
Roger Kulakowski, 67, was arraigned and remanded by Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone during a virtual proceeding. Kulakowski, who has twice previously been convicted of sex crimes and been sent back to prison on a parole violation, faces charges of failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender and failure to personally verify address 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender, both class E felonies.
Kulakowski was arrested by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office in October. Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius said at the time that Kulakowski didn't tell the state about his address at 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett. Kulakowski moved into that residence after he was released from state prison on an April 2019 parole violation.
Ben Susman, Kulakowski's attorney, waived further reading and entered a not guilty plea on both counts. Kulakowski's next day in court is March 11.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano asked for no bail or a remand for Kulakowski. Susman noted Kulakwoski has a "bail hold," meaning he would stay at the jail until the state Board of Parole determined its next steps, "so I don't think he's going to be bailed out at all, either way." Leone then announced his decision to remand the defendant.
Kulakowski's criminal history includes being convicted in 1985 by a Cayuga County jury for sodomizing a 5-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. He was released from prison after around eight years, and was designated a level-two sex offender, with a moderate risk of re-offending.
Year later, after his first release, he prevailed in a high-profile custody battle for his daughter and her half-sister against her maternal grandparents despite his criminal history.
Years after that, Kulakowski pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B felony, for sexually abusing two girls over several years. He was sentenced to five years in prison, as opposed to the life sentence he originally faced, as part of a plea bargain. Leone and Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann both stated they felt the sentence was too light, but accepted it to spare the victims from a public trial and to keep Kulakowski incarcerated for at least some time.