Report links Weedsport man arrested in D.C. area to Capitol attack

A Weedsport man arrested Jan. 1 in the area of Washington, D.C., may have been planning to be part of the attack on the Capitol that took place a week later.

Moses Geri, 38, is included on a list of arrests related to the attack published by The Washington Post Thursday. He was arrested for allegedly firing a gun while drunk outside a hotel in the Arlington area.

Prosecutors told the Post that Geri had more than 800 rounds of ammunition, including white phosphorus and armor-piercing bullets.

The lead prosecutor, Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, declined comment to The Citizen. She cited her office's rules of professional responsibility, which prohibit public statements that could interfere with due process.

Geri is being held without bond. According to Virginia court records, he was denied bond a second time Thursday. His attorney, listed as William Turner, did not respond to a request for comment.