Residents of Auburn neighborhood advised to stay indoors after report of shots fired
PUBLIC SAFETY

Residents of Auburn neighborhood advised to stay indoors after report of shots fired

Wheeler

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are stationed on Clark Street in response to a shots-fired call on Wheeler Street in Auburn on Monday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Police officers swarmed an Auburn neighborhood Tuesday after reports of gunshots being fired from inside a residence on Wheeler Street.

The Auburn Police Department's Emergency Response Team was reported to be on the way to the scene at about 11:35 a.m. and authorities requested that a reverse 911 call be made to some city residences advising people to shelter in place.

Clark Street, which intersects with the dead-end Wheeler Street in the northwestern section of the city, was shut off to traffic between Belmont and Aurelius avenues.

A large crowd of onlookers had gathered at Clark Street and Aurelius Avenue. Law enforcement response included APD, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. A police drone and helicopter were circling the area, as well.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

