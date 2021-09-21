Residents of Auburn neighborhood advised to stay indoors after report of shots fired

Police officers swarmed an Auburn neighborhood Tuesday after reports of gunshots being fired from inside a residence on Wheeler Street.

The Auburn Police Department's Emergency Response Team was reported to be on the way to the scene at about 11:35 a.m. and authorities requested that a reverse 911 call be made to some city residences advising people to shelter in place.

Clark Street, which intersects with the dead-end Wheeler Street in the northwestern section of the city, was shut off to traffic between Belmont and Aurelius avenues.

A large crowd of onlookers had gathered at Clark Street and Aurelius Avenue. Law enforcement response included APD, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. A police drone and helicopter were circling the area, as well.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

