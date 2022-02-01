Rochester man faces 18-year prison sentence following cocaine sale conviction

A Rochester man was convicted of multiple felony drug charges by a Cayuga County jury this week, during a trial in which he refused to appear.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Tuesday that Swyn Nelson was convicted of two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class B felonies, along with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

Authorities said Nelson sold cocaine to a confidential informant in September 2019. The multi-agency Finger Lakes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Auburn and recovered 72 individually packaged bags of cocaine from the jacket Nelson was wearing.

Nelson, who was 28 at the time he was arrested, could be sentenced up to 18 years in prison and two years of post-release supervision for the convictions.

Because he refused to appear for the trial, which lasted two days, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Grome Antonacci handled the case for the prosecution.

