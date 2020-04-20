Savannah man faces felony drug charges after fleeing from Auburn police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Wayne County man was arrested Saturday following an attempted traffic stop, which he allegedly fled before crashing into a tree in Auburn.

William Benjamin Collier III, of 1438 Van Dyne Spoor Road was charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors for a weapon and drug paraphernalia allegedly found on his person.

An Auburn police officer attempted to pull Collier over around around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 18, after he saw the 39-year-old man drive the wrong way down North Green Street, a one-way street. He continued to drive into the city and struck a tree near Eastern Parkway, said Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony on Monday.

Anthony said the officers found a loaded 9-mm pistol, fentanyl compound substance, cutting agent and scale in his car after he struck the tree. The way the substance was packaged meant it was likely for sale, Anthony said.

Collier was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class C felony, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer.

