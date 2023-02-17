A Scipio man faces several charges, including five felonies, after an alleged domestic incident in Seneca County on Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

David S. Laird, 29, of 12 Lakeview Circle, Scipio, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. The multiple charges are related to what the office described as a "serious domestic violence" investigation.

Authorities said Laird burglarized the same occupied residence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Friday in the village of Lodi. During the first burglary, Laird allegedly stole property inside the residence and fled after taking the female victim’s vehicle without consent, the sheriff's office said. It is also alleged Laird intentionally damaged the vehicle before abandoning it nearby. Laird and the woman formerly were in a relationship.

During the second burglary, Laird allegedly assaulted a man inside the residence, stole property, and fled, the sheriff's office said. The man was injured but did not seek medical attention.

Laird was charged with five felonies: two counts of class B first-degree burglary, a count of class C second-degree burglary, class D second-degree assault and class E third-degree criminal mischief.

Laird also faces four misdemeanor charges: class A third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; two counts of class A petit larceny and class A fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Laird was being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Court. A request will be made for an order of protection on behalf of the victims. Sheriff’s investigators worked closely with Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes in an effort to provide victim services, the sheriff's office said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police also assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing. The sheriff's office said additional suspects may be charged in the future.