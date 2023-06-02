An Auburn man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Wednesday night in the city.

According to a press release from the Auburn Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriffs and New York State Police, executed a search warrant at 68 Clark St., Apt. 1, and also did a body search of Drew Strong.

Multiple people were located inside the residence. Strong, who was wanted on unrelated charges that included robbery and menacing, was located and placed under arrest. Shortly after Strong was secured. A search of the residence resulted in more than 60 glassine envelopes, which contained fentanyl, according to the news release.

Also in the search, 12 illegal daggers were secured, a pair of metal knuckles, a switch blade style knife, and one BB gun, which replicated the look of a Beretta 92 handgun.

Strong was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the knives and metal knuckles.

Strong was wanted on a bench warrant as well as an arrest warrant. The arrest warrant, issued in February, stemmed from an incident in December in which he was accused of robbing a person in Auburn of their clothing and a backpack, according to police records.

Police said Grace Shepard, who was one of the individuals inside the apartment at the time of search warrant execution, possessed a glassine envelope containing fentanyl. Shepard was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The FLDTF thanked all that assisted in the investigation and asked anyone with drug-related tips to call (315) 282-7540.