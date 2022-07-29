Search yields two drug-related arrests in Auburn

Police have arrested a Rochester-area resident suspected of dealing drugs in Auburn as well as a man they say was allowing drug sales to take place at his Auburn residence.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, a multi-agency drug investigation unit, and patrol officers with Auburn Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday night at 107 Owasco St. that resulted in the two arrests.

Police said during the search they located Kevin Soe, 20, of North Chili, a man who was suspected of selling crack cocaine out of the garage at the property. A search of Soe, who was on a sidewalk near the residence at the time of the search, recovered 94 bags of crack cocaine with a total weight over a half ounce and more than $1,500 in cash.

Soe was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

Police also arrested the person living at 107 Owasco St., Timothy Archambo, 56, and charged him with first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony.

"Archambo knowingly maintained 107 Owasco Street as a place for people to gather and engage in the unlawful sale of controlled substances," a police press release said.

Soe was processed and held for centralized arraignment. Acrhambo was released on an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information on the case or other drug or firearms tips can contact the drug task force at (315) 282-7540.