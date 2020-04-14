Second arrest made in Auburn beating and home burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Summerhill man is allegedly one one of four assailants who beat and robbed an Auburn man in his home in January, Auburn police said.

Leefree Alan Petty, 30, of 1001 Lake Como Road, was picked up on an arrest warrant Saturday and charged in connection with the attack against a 38-year-old Auburn man.

Petty is accused of breaking into the victim's home on Grant Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, tying the man's arms together and beating him as the co-defendants removed property from the residence, said Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony.

The victim suffered two broken arms and multiple lacerations to his hands, arms and face as a result of the attack. He received treatment at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for his injuries.

Petty was charged with the felonies of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous substance.

One of the other four co-defendants, 42-year-old Vincent Deangelis, of Auburn, was arrested in February and charged with four felonies, including first-degree burglary and assault. Anthony said the other two suspects have not yet been identified.

As of Tuesday morning, Petty was held in custody in the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $15,100 cash and $30,100 bond bail.

