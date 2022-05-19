Second defendant sentenced in Fourth of July robbery in Auburn

AUBURN — When Julian Byer was asked at sentencing Thursday if he had anything to say about the armed robbery he took part in last summer, the Cayuga resident apologized to the victim and offered this explanation.

"I was being young and stupid," he said, shortly after his attorney had asked the court for a seven-year prison sentence instead of the 10 recommended by the district attorney's office. "I want to apologize to the victim and I'm sorry that he went through something so traumatic."

Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone was not moved.

"'Young and stupid' is breaking off car mirrors or throwing a rock through a window," Leone said. "Being young and stupid with a handgun is a whole different level."

Leone agreed with the DA's office and sentenced 23-year-old Byer to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, plus five years of post-release supervision. He also ordered Byer to pay about $600 in restitution and fees.

Byer, one of four people charged in connection with the July 4 robbery on Janet Street in Auburn, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said the victim in the case was assaulted and menaced with a firearm, and had jewelry, money and other unspecified items stolen. Patrol officers also found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area.

Byer's sentence came a week after Enrique Torres, 26, was sentenced for his role in the same incident. Both Torres and Byer pleaded guilty in March to first-degree robbery, a class B felony. Byer's guilty plea came with an agreement that he would be sentenced to between 5 and 15 years, depending on the pre-sentencing investigation results.

In court on Thursday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina asked the judge to go in the middle of that range with the 10-year sentence.

"We don't want to tolerate gun crimes and armed robberies in the city of Auburn," he said.

Defense attorney Rome Canzano, in asking for seven years, pointed to his client's behavior since the arrest.

"Mr. Byer was the first to accept responsibility for this case, and he has cooperated fully," Canzano said.

Enrique Torres was initially charged in the robbery with Anthony Torres and Deja Brown, while Byer was arrested on a warrant and charged a couple of weeks later. Anthony Torres' and Brown's cases remain pending.

Auburn police: Fourth person charged in July 4 robbery A fourth suspect faces felony robbery charges in connection with an incident in Auburn on July 4.

Also in court

• Vincenzo J. Rivaldo, 20, of Greece, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $5,800 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary.

Rivaldo was arrested in June and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree grand larceny in connection with break-ins and thefts at a pair of bottle-and-can redemption businesses.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1