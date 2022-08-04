Seneca Falls police chief to take over as Cayuga County undersheriff

The police chief for the town of Seneca Falls is set to take on a new role when a longtime Cayuga County law enforcement official retires at the end of the year.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Thursday announced that undersheriff William "Steve" Smith will be retiring effective Dec. 31. Smith has been with the sheriff's office for the past 25 years, first as a road patrol deputy and then detective. He has served as undersheriff since 2019.

Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra will be joining the sheriff’s office on Jan. 1, 2023, to assume the role of undersheriff.

Schenck said Peenstra is a Cayuga County resident and has been with the Seneca Falls Police Department since 1998.

In a statement, Schenck said that Smith's "dedication and commitment to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has clearly enhanced the lives of the citizens we serve as well as provided for a safer community. He will be missed."

Schenck said that Peenstra is a "proven leader who leads by example. I have worked closely with Chief Peenstra for many years and have developed a great deal of respect for his abilities as a law enforcement officer and administrator. Our mission is to secure and maintain a safe community and enhance the lives of all that we serve by providing responsive, caring, unbiased, and professional law enforcement services. Chief Peenstra has demonstrated that he possesses the qualities to partner with the members of our Sheriff’s Office to further our mission and accomplish these goals. I look forward to Chief Peenstra joining our team and providing experienced leadership within our agency."