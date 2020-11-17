Sentencing set for Cayuga County fugitive found running pizza shop under fake name

The Cayuga County man found by authorities in Tennessee while running a pizza shop there under a fake name will be in county court next week for the sentencing he skipped earlier this year.
Anthony Ranauro, 34, formerly of Owasco, is now in custody at the Cayuga County Jail after being apprehended on a bench warrant in Tennessee earlier this month. Cayuga County Court Judge Mark Fandrich issued the warrant on July 1 after Ranauro failed to appear for a sentencing scheduled for June 30 on weapons charges.
Ranauro was tracked down by authorities after he did interviews with news outlets to promote a pizza shop that he opened in Tennessee. He claimed his name was Antonio Renaldo, and told a detailed story about a career as a chef who started as a substitute country club cook at age 13, went on to work with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay in New York City and Wolfgang Puck in New Orleans, and eventually started his own restaurants — first in Manhattan and later "near the Finger Lakes." He said he and his partner relocated to Tennessee after selling the restaurant in the Finger Lakes.
That extensive biography does not match what the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office knows about Ranauro, who was working as a private security guard when he was arrested in 2019.
"I can tell you that our investigation has not revealed any connection between Ranauro and Manhattan, New Orleans, Wolfgang Puck or Gordon Ramsey," sheriff's office Lt. Fred Cornelius said. "He did work at a pizza place in Camillus at one time."
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office eventually learned about the media publicity in Tennessee, and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend him. He was subsequently extradited from Franklin County in Tennessee and appeared for a brief virtual conference before Fandrich on Tuesday.
Dennis Sedor, Ranauro's defense attorney, said he last spoke with his client the day before the original sentencing date. He asked the judge for an opportunity to meet with Ranauro, so Fandrich set the new sentencing for 3 p.m. Nov. 24.
Ranauro declined to speak Tuesday when asked if he wanted to say anything to the court, but briefly mentioned that he was nervous about contracting COVID-19.
Ranauro was originally arrested in May 2019 after an investigation found that he had been placing orders to an international company for fake identification documents, which led to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms discovering that Ranauro had also been ordering weapon parts through the mail.
A search of his home revealed multiple illegally possessed handguns, rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines, and some of the weapons had been built with parts lacking serial numbers, making them nearly impossible to trace.
Ranauro, who was employed at the time as an unarmed guard for a private security company, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
He pleaded guilty to two felonies earlier this year, and Fandrich said that Ranauro would be sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by three years of post-release supervision.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.