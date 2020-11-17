Sentencing set for Cayuga County fugitive found running pizza shop under fake name

The Cayuga County man found by authorities in Tennessee while running a pizza shop there under a fake name will be in county court next week for the sentencing he skipped earlier this year.

Anthony Ranauro, 34, formerly of Owasco, is now in custody at the Cayuga County Jail after being apprehended on a bench warrant in Tennessee earlier this month. Cayuga County Court Judge Mark Fandrich issued the warrant on July 1 after Ranauro failed to appear for a sentencing scheduled for June 30 on weapons charges.

Ranauro was tracked down by authorities after he did interviews with news outlets to promote a pizza shop that he opened in Tennessee. He claimed his name was Antonio Renaldo, and told a detailed story about a career as a chef who started as a substitute country club cook at age 13, went on to work with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay in New York City and Wolfgang Puck in New Orleans, and eventually started his own restaurants — first in Manhattan and later "near the Finger Lakes." He said he and his partner relocated to Tennessee after selling the restaurant in the Finger Lakes.