Seven Cayuga County businesses busted for underage alcohol sales

Compliance checks performed by local law enforcement and the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition found seven businesses illegally sold alcohol to underage customers.

The businesses include Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard, CJ's Pub and Restaurant in Weedsport, Ed & Jean's Market in Port Byron, Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport, Modern Market in Moravia, New Hope Naturals in Moravia and Owasco Market in Owasco.

According to a news release, the sales were made to underage individuals assisting details from the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. The employees responsible for the sales at each business will be processed and charged at a later date, authorities said.

The compliance checks were conducted on Friday. The law enforcement detail, working with volunteers under the age of 21, visited 54 businesses in the county. Forty-seven businesses, including 22 in Auburn, were compliant.

In New York, you must be 21 years old to purchase alcoholic beverages.

