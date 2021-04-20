 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven Cayuga County businesses busted for underage alcohol sales
alert

Seven Cayuga County businesses busted for underage alcohol sales

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Compliance checks performed by local law enforcement and the Cayuga County Drug Free Community Coalition found seven businesses illegally sold alcohol to underage customers. 

The businesses include Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard, CJ's Pub and Restaurant in Weedsport, Ed & Jean's Market in Port Byron, Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport, Modern Market in Moravia, New Hope Naturals in Moravia and Owasco Market in Owasco. 

According to a news release, the sales were made to underage individuals assisting details from the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. The employees responsible for the sales at each business will be processed and charged at a later date, authorities said. 

The compliance checks were conducted on Friday. The law enforcement detail, working with volunteers under the age of 21, visited 54 businesses in the county. Forty-seven businesses, including 22 in Auburn, were compliant. 

In New York, you must be 21 years old to purchase alcoholic beverages. 

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

 SHouse1
0
2
5
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News