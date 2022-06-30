Sheriff: Auburn woman fled from deputies with child in vehicle

An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement while she had a child in the vehicle, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the area of state Route 34B in Scipio, and that the vehicle was being operated by someone possibly under the influence of drugs. A child was believed to be in the vehicle, as well.

Deputies found the vehicle and tried to stop it, the release added, but the driver fled and refused to stop, leading to a pursuit toward Auburn.

"Due to the risk to the child and others traveling on area roadways, the pursuit was terminated and Deputies began to follow the vehicle from a distance," the news release said.

Police said the vehicle drove through Auburn, then went south again through Cayuga County into Tompkins County, and then back into Cayuga County. Deputies were able to safely deploy stop sticks and disable the vehicle in the area of state routes 38 and 90 in Locke.

The sheriff's office said the driver was Christina M. Deuel, 44, of Auburn. A 10-year-child was also found in the vehicle, but neither the child nor Deuel sustained injuries.

Deuel was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors. She was arraigned Thursday morning at the Centralized Arraignment Part Court at the Cayuga County Jail, and was ordered held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. She is also ordered to reappear in Locke Town Court on Wednesday, July 6, the release said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Auburn Police Department, the New York State Police, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Cayuga County 911 Center.

Schenck told The Citizen Thursday afternoon that it was initially reported to the sheriff's office that the vehicle's driver might have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a child at the car, "but at the time of the stop, there wasn't evidence to establish probable cause that (Deuel) was driving under the influence, so there were no charges relative to that."

Schenck later said the sheriff's office's top concern was the child's safety.

"Obviously, when she fled that led us to have concern that the child was in danger," Schenck said.

The sheriff said he's glad Deuel, the deputies and the public at large were ultimately unharmed.

People with information in relation to the incident are encouraged to call (315) 253-3545 or leave a tip at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Those leaving tips can remain anonymous.

