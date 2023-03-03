Although the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office initially arrested an Oswego County man in February after he allegedly drove drunk to the scene of a crash he was seemingly not involved in, law enforcement have determined he was behind the wheel during the original incident.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen Friday that Zachary A. Forshee, 30, of 255 County Road 7, Hannibal, received some criminal counts March 2 that were connected to charges he received last month.

Deputies investigated a one-vehicle rollover on Ferris Road in the town of Ira on the night of Feb. 18 when Forshee, who had previously been convicted of drunk driving, arrived at the scene "in an uninvolved vehicle," Schenck previously said.

While a patrol deputy investigated the incident, he observed Forshee walk up to the scene. During their interaction, the deputy observed Forshee appeared to be intoxicated. Forshee was asked to remain at the accident for a few minutes so the deputy could get back to him, but Forshee drove off. He was pursued by deputies who had been at the scene of the rollover and was arrested on a DWI charge and other counts.

Schenck said Friday deputies thought at first that Forshee drove to the scene of the rollover just to check up on someone he knew who had been in the crash. However, it has since been determined that Forshee had been driving the vehicle involved in the rollover. Investigators also determined Forshee left the incident after the crash and then drove back in a different vehicle when deputies saw him approach the scene, the sheriff added.

A woman had been at the scene of the crash, Schenck noted. Deputies originally thought the woman was the driver of the crashed vehicle before the investigation revealed it had been Forshee.

"We're continuing to investigate and determine what her role was in this, if any, so I know our deputies are still working on that," Schenck said. He added the sheriff's office is still looking into the incident.

Forshee was charged March 2 with use of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of an incident without reporting and a violation related to moving from a lane unsafely, in connection to last month's events.

At the time, Forshee was picked up on counts of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in addition to a seat belt violation and a violation related to failure to notify the DMV of an address change.

Schenck also expressed concern Friday regarding a recent increase in DWI charges in Cayuga County.

"We're continuing to see alarming trends with the number of people being arrested for driving while intoxicated," he said. "So I would just continue to encourage people to have a plan if they're going to drink, make sure that they have a ride or plan so that they're not caught behind the wheel."