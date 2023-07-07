Sherman Cottrill was first taken to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with chest pains and was first taken into police custody at the hospital. He was later discharged from the hospital and the sheriff's office charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was sent to the county justice center on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bail bond by the Elbridge Town Court on June 26; records show he was released the next day.