An Elbridge woman has died after her husband shot her twice in their home last month, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office reported Friday morning that Donna Cottrill, 60, died Thursday night from injuries sustained in the June 25 shooting.
The sheriff's office said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. at 5335 Kingston Road. Sherman Cottrill, 79, called 911 to report that he shot his wife.
Sherman Cottrill was first taken to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with chest pains and was first taken into police custody at the hospital. He was later discharged from the hospital and the sheriff's office charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was sent to the county justice center on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bail bond by the Elbridge Town Court on June 26; records show he was released the next day.
The sheriff's office referred further questions about the case to the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office, which was not immediately available for comment.