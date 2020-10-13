Sheriff: Man tried to lure boy into vehicle in Skaneateles

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a man attempting to lure a 4-year-old boy into his truck in the town of Skaneateles Sunday.

The alleged incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Van Camp Road. The sheriff's office said they are attempting to identify and speak with the man, who is described as white man in his 30s to 40s operating a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck from 2012 or 2013. The truck has a rusted bumper and white sticker on its rear window.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office said the truck stopped in front of the boy's house and the driver began speaking with the boy, but "when the boy’s mother approached the truck, the male quickly sped off and was last seen traveling south on Chapman Road."

The sheriff's office has been unable to find the vehicle, and is asking anyone with information to contact its tip line at (315) 435-3051 or to send a tip through its tip411 app.

"The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to remind their children that they should not talk to strangers or get into any vehicle if they are approached by someone that they do not know," the sheriff's office said. "Parents are also asked to remind their children to immediately report to an adult, parent, teacher or administrator if they are approached by a stranger and to call 911."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 8