Sheriff: Pair had 'ghost' gun in vehicle in Skaneateles
CRIME

  • Updated
Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

 Provided

Two Syracuse residents are facing felony weapons charges after deputies found a loaded "ghost" handgun in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Skaneateles, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 2:27 p.m. Friday on Old Seneca Turnpike in Skaneateles. The sheriff's office said deputies found the weapon during a search of the vehicle, which they conducted after smelling marijuana while speaking with the driver.

The search uncovered a P-80 'ghost' handgun and marijuana. Keamar Jackson, 21, and Luis Torres-Merrarro, 24, were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and the violation of unlawful possession of a marijuana. Torres-Merrarro also faces a third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, also a felony, because he has a previous criminal conviction.

A 'ghost' gun is one that doesn't have serial numbers and is assembled in parts instead of being purchased at a gun shop or another retailer.

The defendants were processed in Onondaga County's Centralized Arraignment Court and were remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $25,000 cash or bond.

