Sheriff: Port Byron man sent indecent material to child

A Port Byron resident has been arrested and charged with a felony sex offense following a two-month investigation by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Austan Hawkey, 20, was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a class D felony.

The sheriff's office said Hawkey sent sexually explicit photographs to a 12-year-old using social media. He was formally charged at the Cayuga County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges from a previous conviction.

The sheriff's office previously reported that Hawkey was arrested on May 26 and charged with third-degree stalking, a class A misdemeanor. That was the day the sheriff's began its investigation into the sex offense allegation, the office sad in a press release. Schenck told The Citizen that the two charged are connected, and that they stem from conduct by Hawkey before he was incarcerated.

Earlier in May, Hawkey was sentenced in Cayuga County Court to six months in Cayuga County Jail and five years of felony probation for guilty pleas to burglary and criminal contempt charges stemming from a November arrest that was unrelated to the sex offense and stalking cases.

Hawkey remained in Cayuga County Jail custody as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office asked that people with information pertaining to the sex offense contact Detective Michael Baim at (315) 258-3868. Tips also can be left at www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tips can be made anonymously.