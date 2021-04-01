Sheriff's institute seeking help sending kids to summer camp

The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute is seeking support to help send children to summer camp, in addition to its other programming.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that the institute, which provides centralized training programs and services to county sheriff's offices, will soon begin its annual Honorary Membership drive in Cayuga County.

The flagship program of the institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged children. The camp, in its 45th year of operation, is located on Keuka Lake and 840 children from across the state attend each summer. The sheriffs’ institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and transportation.

“In these challenging economic times we cannot forget our children who will not have the opportunity for a summer camp experience or a summer vacation,” Schenck said in a statement. “By supporting this cause you are supporting the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically disadvantaged children.”

The sheriffs’ institute also operates a scholarship program that provides one scholarship to each of the state’s community college’s criminal justice programs.