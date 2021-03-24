Sheriff's office: Auburn man charged in fatal February crash

An Auburn man is facing criminal charges connected with a deadly automobile crash in Mentz earlier this year, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Tristan R. Hope, 24, of Auburn. Hope was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Route 31 that killed Michael P. Maltese, 52, of Weedsport, in February.
The sheriff office investigation determined Hope's "consumption of a controlled substance" contributed to the crash's cause, according to a news release. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Hope was processed at the sheriff's office and was being held at the Cayuga County Jail Wednesday afternoon, pending arraignment.
The sheriff's office said its investigation was done in cooperation with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office and with the assistance of the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and the Wallie Howard Jr. Center for Forensic Sciences in Syracuse.
The Feb. 8 crash happened at about 3:23 p.m. on Route 31, just west of Centerport Road. The sheriff's office previously reported that a 2007 Dodge pickup truck driven by Hope traveling west on Route 31 and crossed the center line of the road, striking Maltese's eastbound 2017 Nissan pickup truck.
Maltese was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hope was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the accident can contact Detective Michael Baim at (315) 258-3868. Anonymous tips can be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. People can also call the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office.