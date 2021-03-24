Sheriff's office: Auburn man charged in fatal February crash

An Auburn man is facing criminal charges connected with a deadly automobile crash in Mentz earlier this year, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Tristan R. Hope, 24, of Auburn. Hope was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Route 31 that killed Michael P. Maltese, 52, of Weedsport, in February.

The sheriff office investigation determined Hope's "consumption of a controlled substance" contributed to the crash's cause, according to a news release. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Hope was processed at the sheriff's office and was being held at the Cayuga County Jail Wednesday afternoon, pending arraignment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office said its investigation was done in cooperation with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office and with the assistance of the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany and the Wallie Howard Jr. Center for Forensic Sciences in Syracuse.