An Auburn man accused of murder in connection to a 2019 shooting death and a Union Springs man were arrested after they were allegedly found with contraband at the Cayuga County Jail, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said.

A news release Thursday said Gage Ashley, 25, of Auburn, and Cory Smith, 42, were both charged Tuesday, July 11, with second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor.

Both men were found in possession of items considered contraband while incarcerated at the jail, but the sheriff’s office did not specif what those items were.

They both remain held at the jail on unrelated charges, the release noted, adding that they are both expected to appear in the Town of Sennett Court on a later dater for the contraband cases.

Ashley is not a stranger to the Cayuga County justice system, as his 2021 murder conviction was overturned on appeal earlier this year and he was arraigned again last month on a new indictment. He was sentenced in Cayuga County Court in December 2021 on murder charges and other offenses stemming from the November 2019 death of 36-year-old Joshua A. Poole at 8 Delevan St.

Judge Thomas Leone sentenced Ashley to 21 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and second-degree murder, plus 15 years to life and 5 years of post-release supervision for first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also received sentences for less serious charges.

The state Appellate Division-Fourth Department, a mid-level appeals court, determined in a May 2023 decision that the grand jury which originally indicted Ashley had been illegally constituted due to one of the grand jurors not being qualified to serve because of a previous criminal conviction.

The appeals court ordered the conviction be reversed, Ashley's prior guilty plea be vacated and the original indictment be dismissed without prejudice for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office to again place appropriate charges in front of a different grand jury. Ashley was arraigned again in June, facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to each count. Judge Thomas Leone remanded Ashley to the jail without bail.

Smith was arrested in March and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal impersonation.