Sheriff's office: Aurelius man in custody, charged with felony after stabbing deputy

An Aurelius man is facing a felony assault charge after fighting with law enforcement officers and stabbing a sheriff's deputy in Aurelius Friday afternoon, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said the incident started around 5 p.m. when two of his deputies and New York State Police trooper attempted to execute a court order to seize firearms belonging to Luke Gaffney at 6616 state Route 90 in the town of Aurelius.

The officers found Gaffney at the property and advised him of the court order, but he refused to comply, began fighting with the officers, stabbed a deputy multiple times and then retreated to his house, Schenck said in a press release issued around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Additional law enforcement units responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the house. Several roads in the area were closed, and nearby residents were advised to shelter in place. Schenck said Gaffney threatened "the use of his weapons against law enforcement."

After several hours of crisis negotiation, Schenck said, the man left the house to be taken into custody without further incident.

Schenck said the injured deputy, Adam Bacon, was treated and released at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

